Flood concerns on the horizon for Heartland

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Heartland has had it’s fair share of flooding for 2019 already. However, there is some concern for potentially a lot more water coming through the area in the next couple months.
Currently, both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are seeing flooding throughout the entire Heartland area. The Ohio River and lower Mississippi River are seeing river levels drop while the upper Mississippi is seeing a rise.
We talked with Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Executive Director Cary Harbison who said they do have some concerns with the current flooding taking place right now.
“Right now the barge traffic will not be impacted with the river level crest at 40.5 predicted next Friday,” Harbison said. “But it will impact our connection to the BNSF Railroad. We will lose connection on it because it will go under water, as well as the SEMO Port Railroad that will go under water in south Cape.”
Harbison said they have to work with the river and get the job done no matter how low or high river levels get. He keeps track of river levels at all times and said there is some concern for the potential of even more flooding soon. Flooding that would come from melting snow and flooding from other rivers connected to the Mississippi that could be here in April.
“We’re definitely keeping a watchful eye out for that,” Harbison stated. “I know all the communities along the rivers are watching that. It’s a concern. There’s been some concerns voiced from the Corps of Engineers that we need to keep an eye on it.”
Harbison said if flooding were to get too high, that could make even more problems than just the rail being shutdown.
"At some point, the river does get shut off in high water levels," Harbison explained. "It will impact some of our tenants. They won't be able to load or unload because of their facilities."
A conditional simulation from the National Weather Service shows that during the weeks from April 8 through May 5 have more than a 25 percent chance of seeing a major flood in the area of Chester, Illinois, a town just up river from Cape Girardeau, Mo.
“We are just keeping a watchful eye out and any concerns that we may have,” Harbison added.
