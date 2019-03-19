Failure to stop at a stop sign led to a crash with injuries

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash on Monday, March 18 brought deputies to the intersection of KY440 and KY 408 around 6 a.m.
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department said Nicole Ramsey, 32, of Bardwell, was traveling west on KY408 when she failed to stop at the intersection stop sign.
Ramsey struck 55-year-old Tracey Garner’s vehicle, 55, who was traveling east on KY440.
Garner sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for tre
atment according to officials.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted my Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Melber Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.