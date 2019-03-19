Failure to stop at a stop sign led to a crash with injuries

Two vehicle crash causes injuries (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
By Jasmine Adams | March 19, 2019 at 8:49 AM CDT

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash on Monday, March 18 brought deputies to the intersection of KY440 and KY 408 around 6 a.m.

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department said Nicole Ramsey, 32, of Bardwell, was traveling west on KY408 when she failed to stop at the intersection stop sign.

A crash on a KY road left people injured (Source: Graves County Ky Sheriff's Department)
Ramsey struck 55-year-old Tracey Garner’s vehicle, 55, who was traveling east on KY440.

The crash occurred when one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign (Source: Graves County Ky Sheriff's Department)
Garner sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for tre

atment according to officials.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted my Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Melber Fire Department.

