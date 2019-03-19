Driver sent to hospital after swerving to avoid deer

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A driver is recovering at the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a deer in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the collision on North Friendship Rd.
When deputies arrived they said they identified the driver as 23-year-old Scott Horn of Gilbertsville, Ky.
The driver told deputies a deer entered the roadway before he got to a curve in the road.
He attempted to avoid the animal and over-corrected his steering. Deputies said he ended up entering the ditch and striking two trees, breaking one off about three feet above the ground. He avoided serious injury in the collision and only reported minor injuries to his right arm.
Deputies said the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Ambulance, Meadows Wrecker Service, and The County Road Department.
