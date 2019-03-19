Driver ignores deputies, gets detained and arrested on drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man was stopped in Paducah and later arrested by McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Officials said it happened on Tuesday March 19th around 1:50 a.m. when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Harley Davidson motorcycle on John Puryear Drive for moving violations.
The driver, Roger Gibson, 56, of Paducah, disregarded the deputy’s lights and sirens, accelerated, and continued onto Estes Lane.
Deputies said he continued to disregard the attempt to stop him, and pulled to his residence on Oaks Road. Once Gibson stopped he was detained and a search of his person was conducted. The search produced syringe that contained methamphetamine according to deputies.
Gibson was charged with
- Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit
- No Registration
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- No Motorcycle License
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) )
- Drug Paraphernalia
Gibson was arrested and lodged at McCracken Regional Jail.
