Crews battle early morning fire at businesses in Hayti Heights, MO

HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO (KFVS) - An early morning fire damaged three business in Hayti Heights, Missouri, Tuesday, March 19.
The Hayti and Caruthersville Fire Departments were called to the Old Turnage Wrecker buildings at 1501 W. Washington, just inside the Hayti Heights city limits, around 3:23 a.m.
Hayti crews say when they arrived the front buildings were engulfed in flames. That’s when they called the Caruthersville Fire Dept. for mutual aid.
According to the Hayti Fire Department, the buildings housed a mechanic shop, lounge and a barber shop.
Crews report the cause of the fire is undetermined.
The Missouri State Fire Marshall has been called.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Hayti Police and Medi One also assisted at the scene.
