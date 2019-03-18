Country Music Hall of Fame names class of 2019 inductees

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - The next three inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame were announced Monday.
Three new members are named every year who played a major role in country music.
This year, the group Brooks and Dunn are headed for the Hall of Fame.
The band won the most awards for a duo ever in country music history with 20 number one hits.
Also heading to the Hall of Fame is Ray Stevens, who is known for his biggest hits "The Streak" and "Everything is Beautiful."
The final inductee is producer Jerry Bradley. Some of the big acts he signed during his career were Alabama, Ronnie Milsap, and Eddie Rabbitt.
“Like most of the people in this room, I'm just a fan of country music,” Kix Brooks said. “I grew up being a fan of country music. I'm still a fan of country music and that's why we dedicate our lives to doing this.”
County star Reba McEntire was scheduled to make the Hall of Fame announcement but was feeling under the weather and was replaced by WSM DJ Bill Cody.
The Country Music Hall of Fame tries to get as many current members to select the new members.
Brooks and Dunn, Ray Stevens, and Jerry Bradley will get inducted in October in the Medallion Ceremony.
