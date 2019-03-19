The CDC has some tips on drinking responsibly this spring break

(CNN) - If you're headed out for a relaxing getaway this spring break and plan to let off some steam the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some safety tips for you and your loved ones.
Be aware of drinking too much alcohol.
Not only does alcohol impair your judgement, but it can be deadly if you decide to get behind the wheel.
Combining alcohol and sun -- can lead to dehydration and worsen the effects of drinking which could lead to sunburn or heatstroke.
Speaking of sun, make sure you protect your skin.
Always wear sunscreen with at least an spf 15 when you are outside.
And if you are drinking, try to stay in the shade.
Make sure to stay with a trusted group of friends.
Party atmospheres mixed with large crowds and alcohol in an unfamiliar location can be a recipe for danger.
And keep your phone charged and on you at all times.
Following a few simple rules this spring break can make the difference between a vacation to remember, or a vacation you would rather forget.
