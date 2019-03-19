Aerial photos show the scope of recent flooding in southern IL

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation shared photos of flooding in southern Illinois.
On Monday, March 18, the Division of Aeronautics photographed areas along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. They include the city of Cairo, Gale, Miller City, Gulfport and Barstow in Illinois. the photos also show nearby tributaries.
IDOT posted the photos on its Facebook page.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has a conditional map which shows that during the weeks from April 8 through May 5 have more than a 25 percent chance of seeing a major flood in the area of Chester, Illinois, a town just up river from Cape Girardeau, Mo.
More than 100 employees with the Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District have been involved in the floodfight on the lower Mississippi River and its tributaries since Feb. 8.
As of March 19, three of the Memphis District’s 10 floodfight areas remain in a Phase II status, and six remain in Phase I, with 56 USACE employees in the field dedicated to the floodfight mission.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.