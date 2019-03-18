Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Metropolis, Illinois woman.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, Kaytlyn Koon, 26, was arrested after search of her vehicle Friday, March 15.
A deputy stopped Koon’s vehicle at the intersection of 18th St. and Neville St. near Metropolis around 11 p.m.
During the traffic stop, a Metropolis Police K-9 Officer allegedly detected illegal drugs.
When officer searched the vehicle, officer say they discovered 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and several plastic baggies.
Koon was arrested without incident and transported to the Massac County Detention Center.
During the booking process of Koon at the jail, officials reportedly found a syringe.
In her booking photo, Koon can be seen sticking out her tongue and winking her right eye.
Koon is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bring contraband into a penal institution charges.
