Shots fired investigation ongoing after people flee Slide and Ride Saloon parking lot

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - Police in Martin, Tennessee responded to a shots fired call early Sunday, March 17 at the Slide and Ride Saloon.
According to police officials were in the parking lot near the saloon around 12:35 a.m. located on North Lindell St.
Police said shots were fired on the other side of the lot and a large number of people began to flee the area on foot and in vehicles.
Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.
Several vehicles were hit by bullets and the saloon’s front door was shot out according to police.
Officers said they recovered nine spent shell casings in the parking lot. They said the shots followed a large fight involving several subjects near the front door.
The investigation continues by the Martin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Martin Police Department at (731)687-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731)587-2611.
