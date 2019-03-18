Portion of southbound I-55 closed due to vehicle fire

SCOTT CiTY, MO (KFVS) - According to officials with the Scott City Police Department a portion of southbound Interstate 55 has been shut down until further notice.
Around 2 a.m. police announced a tractor trailer was on fire at the 83-83 mile marker.
Police said at 5:20 a.m. the roadway is still shut down is between the Scott City and Benton exits.
All traffic is being diverted off I-55 at mile marker 89 to Highway 61 in Scott City.
There is no word on injuries in this vehicle fire.
