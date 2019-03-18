Police: Home invasion suspect batters people inside residence, caught weeks later

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - After police said two people were battered inside a home, a suspect was finally caught in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Mt. Vernon police said they got a call around 5:38 a.m. on February 25 about an armed man forcing his way into a residence on Apricot St.
Police said the report stated the intruder had battered two people inside.
They believed the suspect, Anthony Garrett, was still inside the home when they arrived.
Mt Vernon Police Department officials along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High Risk Team was activated to search the residence.
Garrett was not found inside the residence at that time.
Police said in the following weeks on March 16 an off-duty officer observed Garrett in the area of Salem Road and Warren. On duty officers responded to the area to attempt and locate him. Garrett initially ran from officers but was taken into custody according to police.
Garrett was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center on initial charges of criminal trespass to residence with persons present, aggravated domestic battery and resisting arrest. His bond has not been set.
Police said Garrett also had a Washington County warrant for failure to appear – driving while license suspended and obstructing identification. His bond on the warrant is $6,500
