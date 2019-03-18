ISP trooper injured after patrol car hit during traffic stop

WILL COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police trooper was injured when his vehicle was hit while he pulled over another vehicle.
According to ISP, it happened on Interstate 80 westbound at mile post 128 at around 6:39 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.
They say a trooper pulled over a 2010 Nissan Altima and positioned his car directly behind the Nissan, which had stopped in the left lane of traffic.
The trooper stayed in his car and directed the driver of the Nissan to pull over onto the left shoulder.
That’s when a 2014 Ford Fusion, who was also going westbound in the left lane, failed to yield and hit the rear of the squad car.
According to ISP, this caused the squad car to veer off the road.
They say the Ford continued going westbound and hit the rear of the Nissan; the impact caused the Nissan to veer off the road and into the right ditch area. The Ford also veered off the road and into the ditch.
Troopers say witnesses on scene helped the driver of the Ford get out of his vehicle shortly before it became engulfed in flames.
According to ISP, the trooper had “non-life-threatening” injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The trooper has since been released.
The driver of the Nissan was also taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Two passengers in the Nissan were not injured.
The driver of the Ford, identified as 45-year-old Rodolfo L. Meija, of Channahon, Ill., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law.
ISP is reminding the public about Scott’s Law, or the “move over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights on, drivers are required to slow down and move over and changes lanes if possible.
In 2019, ISP reports it has had 13 troopers hit, one deadly, while handling on-duty incidents with their emergency lights on.
