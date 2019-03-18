3 injured in McCracken Co. crash at intersection of 60, Metropolis Lake

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a crash at the intersection of 60 and Metropolis Lake.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.
They say 63-year-old Joann Debaun, of Barlow, was going westbound on 60 in a 2018 Dodge van and ran the stoplight due to being blinded by the sun.
Deputies say she collided with 62-year-old Angela Record in a 2016 Chrysler van, who was going southbound on Metropolis Lake and was crossing the intersection. She and her passenger, 24-year-old Taylor Griffin, were taken to an area hospital. Debaun was also taken to the hospital.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by EMS and West McCracken Fire Department.
