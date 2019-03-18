High blood pressure medicine recalled due to cancer risks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Forty-three more lots of a blood pressure medication are being recalled because of concerns they may contain trace amounts of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.
It’s the latest in a series of recalls since last July, which has seen a spike in recent weeks. So, how do you know if your medication is impacted, and what should you do if it is?
We talked to a patient on Monday who said the recalls had her double checking her own medicine.
“I won’t get off of it unless someone else has something that think may be better for me,”she said.
Rosilyn Despain’s talking about the blood pressure medicine she’s been taking for about 10 years.
“Its working unless my blood pressure has just cured itself which I doubt seriously it has,” she said.
But patients like Despain may be checking their medication after the FDA recently expanded its recall of Losartan tablets. Pharmacist Eric Daume said his patients’ biggest concerns right now are they taking medication on the recall list?
“If that happens they can contact us at the pharmacy to see if we ever dispense it to them or now, not all pharmacies carry the exact same medications and that’s key to finding out whether not you’ve have had an affected bottle of medication,” he said.
He also said if you are taking this medicine to stop, call your doctor and find a new option.
“We will work with the patients and their insurance and make sure that we get them an equivalent product,” he said.
Despain’s medication is not on the current recall list, but she said she’ll still do her research.
“Ill probably check with my doctor and see if she thinks there is anything about the recall that I should be concerned about,” she said.
Daume encouraged everyone to check the FDA website if they would like to get more details on the recall.
