Harrah’s Metropolis scheduled to reopen as floodwaters recede

Harrah's Metropolis is expected to reopen after floodwaters recede. (Source Brittany Jacob. KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | March 18, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 12:07 PM

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - After flooding from the Ohio River forced the Harrah’s Metropolis Casino to close, the casino is scheduled to reopen on March 19.

Casino officials said the river has receded enough that guests and employees can return to the building.

Times to know:

  • Bridges Dining Company will open on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
  • Aces express will open as usual at 6 p.m.
  • The fresh Buffet will open as usual at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.
  • The fresh Buffet will offer an all-you-can-eat crab leg add-on for the remaining Thursdays in March.
  • The hotel will remain closed at this time but is expected to open prior to the weekend.

Casino officials said thanks to the business’ parent company all employees were paid during the month-long closure. Employees kept busy during the closure helping out around Metropolis.

