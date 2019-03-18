First Alert: More sunshine and warmer temps

(KFVS) - Don’t let the cool morning get you down, sunshine is on the way.
Lisa Michaels says we can expect temps in the mid-20s in northern counties to the low 40s in southern counties.
Mostly clear skies will clear even more moving through the morning hours. Another beautiful spring day with lots of sunshine can be expected for today with high temperatures during the afternoon in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight temperatures will be back in the 20s and 30s.
Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday, the first day of Spring. It is looking to be rather light with accumulations less than half an inch.
More sun and warmer temperatures will end the week heading into the first half of the weekend. There is the chance of additional rain Sunday heading into next week.
