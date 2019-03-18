A cool morning to start off your Monday morning. Temperatures ranging from the mid 20s in northern counties, low to mid 30s in central counties, and low 40s in southern counties. Mostly clear skies that will clear even more moving through the morning hours. Another beautiful spring day is in store with lots of sunshine can be expected for today with high temperatures during the afternoon in the low to mid 50s. Tonight temperatures will be back in the 20s and 30s.