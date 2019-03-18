A cool morning to start off your Monday morning. Temperatures ranging from the mid 20s in northern counties, low to mid 30s in central counties, and low 40s in southern counties. Mostly clear skies that will clear even more moving through the morning hours. Another beautiful spring day is in store with lots of sunshine can be expected for today with high temperatures during the afternoon in the low to mid 50s. Tonight temperatures will be back in the 20s and 30s.
Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday, the first day of Spring. It is looking to be rather light with accumulations less than half an inch. More sun and warmer temperatures will end the week heading into the first half of the weekend. There is the chance of additional rain Sunday heading into next week.
-Lisa
