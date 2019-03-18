Cities prepare for flooding as Mississippi River rises

SAINTE GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Rivers are continuing to rise across the Heartland and cities on the water are preparing for the worst.
The Mississippi River at the Chester bridge is already above 33 feet and will peak at 35.9 feet, according to data from National Weather Service posted on Monday, March 18.
The two main flood gates in Downtown Cape Girardeau are already closed, and Public Works Director Stan Polivick expects to close the railroad flood gate near the Red Star Boat ramp on Wednesday morning.
That is when the Mississippi River will be at what is considered moderate flood stage.
City officials in Sainte Genevieve also plan to close their four flood gates around the same time.
Public Works director Gary Roth thinks the current flooding forecast could change, especially if states to the North see warmer spring weather in the coming days and weeks.
“The quicker they warm up and the more rain they get, the more drastic our change will be here,” Roth said. “We had a webcast with the National Weather Service last week and they said a quick warm up we could see 50 feet.”
The Ste. Genevieve County emergency management director said extra sandbags will be available for towns like St. Mary, which are also prone to flooding.
St. Mary City clerk David Woods said they started to check their equipment, and he has already printed off paperwork they can turn into FEMA.
“We’re a small town that doesn’t have hardly any money at all, so we need to be reimbursed for our resources,” Woods said. “We have people still dealing with mold from the last floods. They’re 100 year floods. I fought two of them in the last five years and there is a third one coming possibly, and I’m thinking I hate it. It’s a lot of work.”
If the flooding gets worse, volunteers will be needed to help fill sandbags, and each individual city will let you know when they need your help on social media.
