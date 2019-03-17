Volunteers wanted to place flags of Sgt. Holli Bolinski’s funeral service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hope for Heroes is in need of volunteers to help place flags for a fallen soldier’s funeral service.
Sgt. Holli Bolinski died in a vehicle accident while deployed to Kuwait. The Hope for Heroes program will be placing flags along the funeral procession route and are asking volunteers to help.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Knights of Columbus hall at 312 North Gordon Street Pinckneyville Ill. at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.
About 1500 3′ x 5′ US flags along the funeral route.
Pickup trucks are also needed. Larry the Flag man will be bringing in the flags.
Recommend sturdy shoes and gloves for placement of the flags.
For further information, contact Chip Shaffer at (618) 567-5315.
