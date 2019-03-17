SIU looks to former Saluki Bryan Mullins for Head Basketball Coach Position

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is looking closer to home for their next head basketball coach.
According to multiple sources, Heartland Sports can confirm that SIU is in the process of trying to make Bryan Mullins the next Head Basetkball Coach for the Salukis.
Mullins is the former assistant coach of the Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball team. He played for the Salukis from 2005-2009.
Many consider Mullins to be the best point guard in Saluki history.
During his career at Southern Illinois, Mullins helped the Salukis appear in two NCAA Tournaments, one NIT playoff and two Missouri Valley Conference championships.
He was a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year selection and earned MVC All-Defensive Team recognition in each four seasons he played with the Salukis.
Following his collegiate career, Mullins spent fours seasons as a professional basketball player in France.
He joined the Loyola staff in 2015 and played a key role in helping the Ramblers win the 2015 College Basketball Invitational title and reach their first NCAA Final Four in 55 years.
The 2017-2018 season was monumental for Mullins as he assisted the Ramblers to a 32 school-record numbers of wins and their first Final Four appearance since 1963.
Mullins was inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame in 2018.
A 2005 graduate of Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove, Illinois, Mullins was indicted into his high school’s Hall of Fame in 2015.
