Sikeston, MO woman charged with first-degree arson

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri woman is charged with setting her own business on fire on Friday, March 15.
According to Sikeston DPS, officers responded to a structure at 109 W. Malone Street in Sikeston, Mo. at 3:20 p.m.
Crews were able to put out the fire with minimal damage to the building. The fire was immediately suspicious in origin and cause.
The state First Marshall was brought in to investigate for possible arson. The Fire Marshall believes that owner, Monica Mays, 50, set the fire in a back closet and left the business.
Mays, who co-owns the business, was questioned and subsequently arrested late Friday and charged Saturday afternoon.
It is believed Mays acted alone and she had a bond set at $75,000 cash or surety.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.