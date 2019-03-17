1 injured after single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

MCCKRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash on Lovelceville Road in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, March 16.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:15 p.m. Jennifer Walker, 43, of Paducah, Ky. was driving her SUV westbound on Lovelaceville Road near Highland Church Road when the vehicle drifted off the road and hit a culvert flipping the vehicle.
Witnesses were able to help Walker out of the vehicle.
Walker was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Hendron Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, Meadows Towing, and concerned citizens.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.