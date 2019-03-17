Former Cape Girardeau mayors back aquatic center project, committee being formed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A group of Cape Girardeau civic leaders have come together in support of the Proposition Y School Bond issue and are formed a fundraising committee.
Former Mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson are helping lead the effort, which will consist of city and school district representatives.
Jimmy Wilferth is the volunteer leader of the Yes Cape Schools campaign. He said that passing Prop Y will immediate generate $8 million worth of improvements at Alma Schrader and Jefferson Elementary.
