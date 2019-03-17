Former Cape Girardeau mayors back aquatic center project, committee being formed

Jimmy Wilferth, Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson discuss the effort to gather private financial support around the school district and city partnership for a new aquatic center. (Source: Yes Cape Schools Committee)
By Kaylie Ross | March 17, 2019 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 8:45 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A group of Cape Girardeau civic leaders have come together in support of the Proposition Y School Bond issue and are formed a fundraising committee.

Former Mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson are helping lead the effort, which will consist of city and school district representatives.

Make no mistake, we all need to pull together to make this happen. The financial realities of building and operating an aquatic center in modern America are challenging. But we’re encouraged by the fact that we are already having promising discussions with people in a position to support this and, with passage of Prop Y, I think we’ll get where we need to be.
Former Mayor Harry Rediger

Jimmy Wilferth is the volunteer leader of the Yes Cape Schools campaign. He said that passing Prop Y will immediate generate $8 million worth of improvements at Alma Schrader and Jefferson Elementary.

