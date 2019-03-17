First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

With the Mississippi on the rise, we are watching precip forecasts for the Midwest very closely. Currently we are forecasting a good chance of rain moving through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday. Although no rain is welcome…..amounts with this system look to be light to moderate….mainly an inch or less and perhaps even less in our area. At this point strong storms are not a threat with this system. Otherwise the week ahead is looking mostly dry and seasonably cool, with highs in the 50s early in the week to 60s later in the week. One potential problem on the horizon is a switch back to a more unsettled pattern with thunderstorm chances early the following week…about the 24th thru 26th.