First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Cool, dry pattern set to continue for the next couple of days. A weak weather system moving through early today will bring some passing clouds….especially to our northern counties…and introduce a stronger northwest breeze. Otherwise St. Patrick’s Day will be another mostly sunny and seasonably cool day, with actual high temps ranging from the low 50s northeast closer to Indiana to about 60 southwest closer to Arkansas. Tonight will be dry and a touch colder again…could be some patchy frost by Monday morning with lows near freezing again.
With the Mississippi on the rise, we are watching precip forecasts for the Midwest very closely. Currently we are forecasting a good chance of rain moving through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday. Although no rain is welcome…..amounts with this system look to be light to moderate….mainly an inch or less and perhaps even less in our area. At this point strong storms are not a threat with this system. Otherwise the week ahead is looking mostly dry and seasonably cool, with highs in the 50s early in the week to 60s later in the week. One potential problem on the horizon is a switch back to a more unsettled pattern with thunderstorm chances early the following week…about the 24th thru 26th.
