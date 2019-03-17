First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The only real chance of rain this week will be on Tuesday night into Wednesday as a moderately strong system moves through the region. Right now thunderstorms do not look to be a threat with this…and rainfall amounts look pretty modest in our area. Slightly heavier rainfall may fall over the Missouri and Mississippi Valley areas to our north and west, however. Behind this Wednesday system……a building upper ridge will bring 2 or 3 days of dry and warmer weather…with highs in the 60s by Friday and Saturday. There does look to be a chance of showers and thunderstorms to round out next weekend next Sunday, however.