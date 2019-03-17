First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our cool but dry pattern will continue for the next couple of days. A dry cold front moved through the area early today, and northwest winds have been blowing in some cooler and dry air. With winds decreasing tonight….along with mostly clear skies, we will likely see some areas of frost again Monday morning with daybreak lows near freezing. Monday will be another mostly sunny and seasonably cool day, with official highs ranging from near 50 northeast closer to Indiana…to about 60 southwest closer to Arkansas. By Tuesday clouds will be on the increase as a weak system approaches from the northwest.
The only real chance of rain this week will be on Tuesday night into Wednesday as a moderately strong system moves through the region. Right now thunderstorms do not look to be a threat with this…and rainfall amounts look pretty modest in our area. Slightly heavier rainfall may fall over the Missouri and Mississippi Valley areas to our north and west, however. Behind this Wednesday system……a building upper ridge will bring 2 or 3 days of dry and warmer weather…with highs in the 60s by Friday and Saturday. There does look to be a chance of showers and thunderstorms to round out next weekend next Sunday, however.
