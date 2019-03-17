First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our cool quiet pattern is set to continue for a couple more days. The only weather feature of note in the near term is a weak dry cold front that will move through tomorrow afternoon….and bring a slightly cooler northwest breeze by late afternoon and evening. Otherwise actual highs Sunday will likely be a couple degrees warmer than today’s. A few clouds may brush our northern counties tonight and tomorrow otherwise it will continue to be mainly sunny. Sunny and seasonably cool conditions will continue into Monday as well.
A weak weather system will move through Tuesday night into early Wednesday with clouds and a few showers. Thankfully, rainfall amounts are looking pretty meager with this system at least at this point…and strong thunderstorms do not look to be a threat. Behind this system it will dry out again…at least for the end of the week. However, there does look to be an increasing chance of showers again by late Saturday into Sunday of next weekend
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.