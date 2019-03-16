17-year-old dies in Benton, KY crash

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a single vehicle crash on Friday, March 15.
According to Benton Police Department, the teenage girl was eastbound on West 12th St. when her vehicle traveled off the left shoulder and struck a concrete culvert, head-on.
The teen passed away from her injuries while being transported to the Marshall County Hospital.
The investigation continues and is led by Officer Trent Weaver.
Officer Weaver was assisted at the scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept., Marshall County EMS, Benton Fire Dept., Marshall County 911 and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
