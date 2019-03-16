Sheriff’s office investigating Malden armed robbery

MALDEN, MO (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Friday, March 15.
According to Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, deputies were dispatched to the Rubber Duck Package Storage on Highway 25 in reference to an armed robbery at 9:39 p.m.
Three males entered the store with guns, wearing all black clothing, hoods over their heads and black ski-type masks.
The female store clerk was struck in the face by one of the suspects.
A description of the vehicle used in the robbery was described as possibly being a silver four door Chevrolet Impala with no visible license plates.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Highway 25.
Anyone with any information relating to the robbery is asked to call the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office at 573-888-2409.
