Sheriff’s office introduces new emergency notification system in Union County, IL

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Union County has announced the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System as their new emergency notification system.
The service will be used to notify the public of emergencies (weather alerts, road closures and other public safety emergencies).
They urge residents to sign up for this service in order to receive important notices.
The service was paid for by Union County Sheriff/911, local schools and several cities/villages.
To sign up, click here.
Anyone with any any questions or need assistance signing up, may contact 911 Director Crystal Gurley at 618-833-5442.
