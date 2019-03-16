Sheriff’s office introduces new emergency notification system in Union County, IL

By Kaylie Ross | March 15, 2019 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:10 PM

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Union County has announced the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System as their new emergency notification system.

The service will be used to notify the public of emergencies (weather alerts, road closures and other public safety emergencies).

Our job is to protect the citizens of Union County as effectively and cost-effectively as possible. We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We’re really excited about this new capability.
Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel

They urge residents to sign up for this service in order to receive important notices.

The service was paid for by Union County Sheriff/911, local schools and several cities/villages.

To sign up, click here.

Anyone with any any questions or need assistance signing up, may contact 911 Director Crystal Gurley at 618-833-5442.

