Millersville, MO man dies after falling from balcony in Destin, FL

SHALIMAR, FLORIDA (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau County man died after falling from a balcony overnight on Saturday, March 16.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 27-year-old Justin Michael Trepanier, of Millersville, Missouri, was located by a security guard at a Destin resort around 5 a.m.
The guard says he surveyed the property earlier, at 2:30 a.m., and did not see anything unusual.
It is believed Trepanier fell overnight from the condominium balcony onto a pool deck.
He was visiting the Destin area with four other people. A friend said he had last seen Trepanier sometime around 2 a.m. when he went outside to smoke a cigarette on the 8th floor balcony following a night out.
An investigator with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play and the fall appears to be a tragic accident.
