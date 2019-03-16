Massive flooding in Nebraska, other parts of Midwest left in bomb cyclone’s wake

(CNN) - Rescue crews in tactical vehicles searched for people stranded by rising floodwaters in Nebaska on Saturday.
The state's national guard was deployed after rivers breached their banks a few days ago. Floodwaters aren't expected to recede until next week in some areas -- in others, they'll even continue to rise.
From the air and on the ground, efforts are underway to ease the devastating effects of historic flooding across the Midwest.
More than 10 million people are under flood warnings, as rivers overflow their banks in several other states besides Nebraska, including Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa and South Dakota.
A mix of rain and melting snow in higher elevations flooded the rivers in the region, leaving residents scrambling to evacuate as the water poured into their homes.
"The entire block, completely flooded,” John Nauman of DeForest, Wisconsin, said in a video showing his backyard completely underwater.
The National Weather Service expects Nebraska will continue to feel the worst of it. The Platte River crested at record highs on Friday, leaving parts of Highway 75 impassible.
On Saturday, there were sunny skies - and still-rising water.
Torrents blocked streets west of Omaha as the Platte River surrounded homes.
The Nebraska State Patrol navigated flooded neighborhoods in search of stranded residents.
Skies will remain clear through the weekend, forecasts show. But water levels are expected to continue to rise in some places over the next few days.
