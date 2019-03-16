Low flying plane mapping ‘buried geology’ in southeast Missouri

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - If you live in southeast Missouri, you may recently seen a low-flying plane fly overheard, but there is no reason to be concerned.
The aircraft is maned by highly trained pilots who are using scientific tools to map out the buried geology around the St. Francois mountains.
The Navaho PA31 is flying long passes north and south at 300 feet over an approximately 14,000 square mile area that covers numerous counties in the Heartland.
Anne McCafferty, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey says the publicly funded effort is the largest magnetic and radiometric survey that the USGS has flown in its history of collecting magnetic survey data.
The twin-engine plane has magnetometers on each wing and its tail stinger.
The devices detect magnetic waves and that information is used to create 3D maps of iron deposits and other precious metals far below the surface.
Captian Yannick Belley is one of the highly trained pilots flying the aircraft at 300 feet, which allows them to get more accurate readings.
Belley is excited by the data they've been collecting and thinks it could bring new exciting opportunities to the area.
“We see hot spots in the area and we know that it could be very good for the economy in the future," Belley said. "Sometimes we were thinking maybe a mine is going to open here, maybe thousands of people are going to have a job in the next years. It’s cool. I’m very proud to be part of this.”
This research effort will also shed new light on seismically active areas around the New Madrid Fault.
Belley says they have a few more weeks of flying left. All the data from this tax payer funded survey will be publicly available this summer.
