First Alert Saturday Outlook

Clear skies and lighter winds are allowing air temps to fall to near, or even below freezing early this morning. Could even be some frost here and there…especially in low-lying areas and on windshields. Otherwise we’ve got a mainly quiet and dry pattern in place for the St. Pat’s weekend.... and really for the next few days. Today will be seasonably cool, with highs in the 50s…but with lighter winds than we’ve had for the past couple of days. This evening and overnight will be chilly but otherwise dry and tranquil. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer…but with increasing northwest winds in the afternoon as a very weak cold front moves through from northwest to southeast.