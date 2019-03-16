2 East Prairie teens injured in ATV crash

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) - Two Missouri teenagers were taken to a Memphis hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in Mississippi County, Mo.
It happened on Thursday evening on County Road 530, two miles south of East Prairie.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old, both from East Prairie, were injured. The cause of the crash was the driver lost control of the Polaris Ranger, according to the Patrol.
The 15-year-old driver received serious injuries and the occupant received minor injuries.
The driver was taken by air ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The passenger was taken by private vehicle.
