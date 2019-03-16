Chip for Charity event raises nearly $3,000 for Special Olympics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Chip for Charity event was held at the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
The event was started by two Jackson High School freshman as part of a class project.
"The school project was called a Passion Project," Jacie Pattengill said. "It was for our ELA class. Caleb and I decided that we just really loved golf and said, 'Why not throw a tournament?'"
"We were just talking in science (class) one day and said we should just put on some golf lessons for some kids," Caleb Farmer said. "But then we thought of something a little bit bigger; a golf tournament. Honestly, we were just dreaming. Then we just kept with it and here we are."
Both Jacie and Caleb picked the Special Olympics to help out because they said that it was a great cause that they are passionate about in helping with.
"Just watching them feel good about themselves when they hit a ball or when they bowl, anything like that. It means a lot to me," Pattengill explained.
“They are all athletes and they all love sports,” Farmer added. “The money can help them if they want to buy new equipment or put on events. It’s just money and it helps them.”
The event was successful as it brought in support from 72 participants that played golf for Jacie and Caleb's passion.
“It just shows that the community can get together and really show that they care about one another,” said Pattengill. “Two 15-year-olds putting on a golf tournament and you have 72 people out here playing, supporting you and the Special Olympics Foundation. It’s just great.”
