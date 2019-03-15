What you need to know March 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 15
You’ll want a warm jacket or coat today and heading into next week.
Lisa Michaels says mostly cloudy skies is holding temperatures in the 40s.
For the most part, Friday will be dry. A few isolated sprinkles are possible.
Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day, but they will break up and clear out by the afternoon.
Winds will be lighter today, but there could be gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.
Temperatures today will be in the Upper 40s to low 50s.
The weekend will be dry.
Temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine with clear and cool nights.
- An early morning fire heavily damages a popular Heartland meat market and deli.
- A State of Emergency has been declared for Ballard and McCracken Counties due to tornado damage.
- Lawmakers in Illinois are taking a step towards raising the age to legally buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
- Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshipers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand.
- One person was arrested Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of three missing Georgian people.
- Actor and comedian Pauly Shore took cover from storms inside an Evansville, Ind. Starbucks bathroom.
