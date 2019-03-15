What you need to know March 15

Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around the sun near Olive Branch, Ill. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller | March 15, 2019 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 6:13 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 15

First Alert Forecast

You’ll want a warm jacket or coat today and heading into next week.

Lisa Michaels says mostly cloudy skies is holding temperatures in the 40s.

For the most part, Friday will be dry. A few isolated sprinkles are possible.

Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day, but they will break up and clear out by the afternoon.

Winds will be lighter today, but there could be gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures today will be in the Upper 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will be dry.

Temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine with clear and cool nights.

