US 62 and KY 286 in McCracken, Ballard Counties open for morning commute

BALLARD and MCCRACKEN COUNTIES (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation officials say U.S. 62 and KY 286 are back open Friday morning, March 15, after crews worked well into the night to clear debris from them.
However, the roads will only be open until about 8:30 Friday morning.
KYTC says they are opening the roads to help commuters get to and from work.
The roads will close to through traffic to help assist with emergency response along the path of tornado damage.
Several side roads through the damaged area will also remain closed.
Drivers are recommended traveling U.S. 60 between Wycliffe and Paducah and to avoid the damaged area all together.
KYTC also advises drivers to allow for more travel time between Paducah and Ballard County or Paducah and Carlisle County due to detour routes around the tornado damaged areas.
