Two Union Co., IL men sentenced to prison for DUI

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - Two Union County men have been sentenced to prison for driving under the influence.
William Marion May, of Dongola, Illinois, has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. May will also serve a three year mandatory supervised release. May was arrested in January 2019 following a traffic stop conducted by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. The charge was elevated to a Class X Felony based upon prior DUI convictions.
David Carl Dover, of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. Dover will also serve a two year Mandatory Supervised Release. Dover was arrested in September 2018 following a traffic stop conducted by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. The charge was elevated to a Class 2 Felony based upon prior DUI convictions.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.