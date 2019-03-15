Tornado whips through Ballard County leaving plenty of damage

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Residents in Ballard County recount the moment a tornado blew through their neighborhoods.
Ballard County Judge Executive Offices have declared a State of Emergency for the county.
Structures near Lovelaceville took a direct hit from these strong winds.
Many tress were flattened by the storm, Which also ripped off the roof of homes and completely destroyed barns.
Matt Scars was next door when he heard and saw the roof of his grandmothers house fly away.
“I heard a big loud ruckus and wind come in, I looked up and noticed that there was sheet metal flying across the back door, and then I came up to the front door and then I noticed pretty much the whole house was engulfed in wind and there was stuff flying all over the place. It was crazy just seeing it live and happening there."
Scars says they are moving stuff out of his grandmothers house and she will stay with them next door until they decide what to do about the damage.
