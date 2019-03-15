Spring Clean Up Day for McCracken Co., Paducah residents

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The annual Spring Clean Up Day for McCracken County and Paducah residents will be on April 13.
This is an opportunity to get rid of different types of solid and household hazardous waste. The free service, rain or shine, will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station on Burnett Street.
Residents must bring proper identification, such as a driver’s license, to verify their residency.
Accepted items include household trash, white goods (tagged freon-free), tires (no heavy equipment, sold rubber track or foam-filled tires), household hazardous waste (labeled and in original container), ammunition, expired or no longer needed prescription medication, batteries and e-scrap. New this year is the opportunity to dispose of documents.
No medical waste, commercial waste or radioactive items will be accepted.
Recyclables such as paper, plastic and steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the Freedom Waste recycling drop-off location on State Street.
Spring Clean Up Day is held at Republic Services and the adjacent parking lot of the Paducah Public Works facility on North 10th Street. To maintain the traffic flow, drivers need to enter from North 10th Street off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets. Household hazardous waste items, e-scrap and batteries, ammunition, and prescriptions are off-loaded last in line. Please separate your items to make the trip go quicker.
Approximately 700 vehicles go through the line annually to dispose of more than 200 tons of household trash, white goods and scrap metal. This is in addition to the tires, hazardous materials, prescriptions and ammunition collected.
