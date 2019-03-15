Spring Clean Up Day for McCracken Co., Paducah residents

Spring Clean Up Day is held at Republic Services and the adjacent parking lot of the Paducah Public Works facility on North 10th Street. To maintain the traffic flow, drivers need to enter from North 10th Street off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets. Household hazardous waste items, e-scrap and batteries, ammunition, and prescriptions are off-loaded last in line. Please separate your items to make the trip go quicker.