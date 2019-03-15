Police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man suspected of multiple charges they say is “armed and dangerous.”
According to the Blytheville Police Department, 20-year-old Cameron Wells has been connected to several violent incidents in the community.
Warrants have been issued for Wells for first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.
Officers consider him armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Blytheville Police Department by calling (870) 763-4411.
This is not Wells’ first encounter with law enforcement.
In 2016, police arrested him after they say he threatened a woman with a sawed-off shotgun.
The following year, police arrested him and two other men on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Richard Wilkins, Jr.. A witness picked Wells out of a photo lineup, police said at the time, as the person who pulled the trigger.
The murder charge was nolle prossed on March 9, 2019.
