Paducah Parks Department extends Tee Ball and Rookie League registration deadline

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Parks & Recreation is extending the registration deadline for the Tee Ball and Rookie League to Wednesday, March 20.
The League is for boys and girls, 5 to 9 years of age, who are interested in playing baseball or softball in the future.
Games are played at the Noble Park fields.
Registration is available during the weekdays at the Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 270-444-8508. Registration also is available online by clicking here. The registration fee for each league is $40.
Since coaches are volunteers, we ask all parents to consider helping to coach.
Please note that players must turn 5 or 6 years old on or before June 30, 2019, to play in the Tee Ball League. Players who turn 7 to 9 years old before June 30, 2019, will play in the Rookie League.
Clinics will be held March 25 and April 8. Practices will be Tuesday evenings with the first practice set for April 16.
Games will be on Saturdays starting May 11 and will include some Tuesday night games in June. If you have any questions about the upcoming league, please contact Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching at tmorsching@paducahky.gov or 270-444-8508 ext. 4.
Additional information can be found under the Parks & Recreation Department section of the website www.paducahky.gov.
