Metropolis apartment building fire considered suspicious

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - An apartment building fire early on Friday morning is considered suspicious.
According to the Metropolis Fire Department, they received a call about an apartment building fire on East 8th Street at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. They say it was a small fire and they extinguished it by 9:15 p.m.
Firefighters say they were called back out to the same apartment building around 1 a.m. on Friday, March 15 for another fire. This second fire was larger and destroyed the building.
Crews were on scene until around 5:15 a.m.
The fire is considered suspicious and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Several departments assisted, including: the Massac County Fire Protection District, Joppa Fire Department, Massac EMS, Metropolis Police Department, Metropolis Fire Department, Brookport Fire Department and City of Paducah Fire Department.
