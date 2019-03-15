McCracken Co. man arrested, charged with new drug offenses

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Deputies arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants in McCracken County on Wednesday, March 13.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, detectives saw 41-year-old Michael D. Little, of Paducah, driving a white Chevy truck on Old Mayfield Road.
Little had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through probation and parole for parole violation.
Detectives attempted to stop Little on Chester Hack and he failed to stop his vehicle.
While fleeing at slow speeds, Little was seen ingesting illegal drugs. Detectives were finally able to get Little to stop his vehicle and he was placed under arrest.
Detectives found quantities of methamphetamine lying in the driver’s seat and on the center console of the vehicle.
At the time of his arrest, Little was on parole for trafficking in Methamphetamine.
He was arrested and transported to McCracken County Jail and charged with:
- Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – buy/possess
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Parole violation warrant
