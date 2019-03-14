Louisville Zoo, Mega Cavern reopening Friday following sinkhole issue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will reopen on Friday after being closed for just over a week.
Louisville Zoo and Mega Cavern closed following the discovery of a sinkhole on March 6. The zoo said engineers were on site until Tuesday, March 12 assessing the area.
Officials recommended that a physical barrier be placed around the area of the sinkhole until a permanent solution has been determined. The barrier will span 40 feet from the area of the sinkhole and the Zoo’s perimeter. The Zoo said security guards will be placed around the area until the barrier is complete, which is expected to be Friday.
To thank the community for their patience, the Zoo will extend its winter discount pricing for the next week. That means adult admission will cost $9.95 and cost for kids is dropped to $6.95.
Mega Cavern announced late Thursday they would reopen, as well.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.