KY House passes fetal heartbeat bill

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill which would ban abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Senate Bill 9, known as the “fetal heartbeat bill”, was passed by the Kentucky House on Thursday, March 14, by a vote of 71-19.
The Kentucky Senate passed the measure overwhelming by a 31-6 vote on February 14.
The legislation is expected to head to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk soon.
If Gov. Bevin signs Senate Bill 9, the law would take effect immediately.
Opponents of the bill say similar measures have been found unconstitutional in Iowa and other states.
