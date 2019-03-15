Kawasaki recalls off-highway vehicle, fuel leak and fire hazard

(KPLC) - Kawasaki U.S.A. has recalled around 2,600 off-highway utility vehicles due to a fuel leak and fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says the vehicle’s oil cooler hoses can separate and the fuel tank cap gasket can crack allowing fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.
The vehicles come in camoflauge, green, red and white. Here are the affected products:
- MULE PRO-MX EPS KAF700BKF/L RGSW643AXKB120101 through RGSW643A2KB130153
- MULE PRO-MX EPS LE KAF700CKF/L RGSW643A0KB140101 through RGSW643AXKB150182
- MULE PRO-MX EPS Camo KAF700DKF/L RGSW643A1KB160101 through RGSW643A2KB170135
Kawasaki has received seven reports of vehicles catching on fire and being damaged, CPSC says. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. The vehicles are sold nationwide.
See the full report HERE.
