Gov. Parson announces new acting-director of Dept. of Revenue

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced a new acting-director of the Department of Revenue.
He named Ken Zellers, who is currently serving as the chief operating officer for the Department of Revenue.
On Thursday, the governor received a letter of resignation from Joel Walters, director of revenue, stating his last day at the department would be Friday, March 22.
“I appreciate Joel Walters’ willingness to devote two years of service to the State of Missouri,” said Governor Parson. “His leadership and transformative vision helped to turn around the Department of Revenue, leading to increased customer service, identifying efficiencies that led to significant budget savings, and implementing a number of conservative reforms that helped improve and streamline services for Missouri taxpayers.”
Before joining DOR, Zellers held numerous senior roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev, most recently serving as global quality director.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.