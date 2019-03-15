First Alert Friday Outlook

We’ve traded in our windy and stormy weather for cooler but more stable weather for the next few days. Obviously much chillier today…..altho we are still looking for clouds to begin to break up from west to east this afternoon. None the less…..highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than on Thursday…and a chilly northwest breeze will be blowing as well. Winds will decrease this evening around sunset….with temps falling from the 40s this evening into the 30s and even some 20s by daybreak Saturday morning. Currently the weekend is looking sunnier….with chilly mornings but slightly warmer afternoons.