First Alert Friday Outlook

We’ve traded in our windy and stormy weather for cooler but more stable weather for the next few days. Obviously much chillier today…..altho we are still looking for clouds to begin to break up from west to east this afternoon. None the less…..highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than on Thursday…and a chilly northwest breeze will be blowing as well. Winds will decrease this evening around sunset….with temps falling from the 40s this evening into the 30s and even some 20s by daybreak Saturday morning. Currently the weekend is looking sunnier….with chilly mornings but slightly warmer afternoons.
A quick look into next week is showing a mostly dry and seasonably cool to mild pattern. A couple of weak systems look to move through….but with no heavy precip currently in the outlook. Highs look to be mainly in the 50s to low 60s…with lows in the 30s to low 40s. BTW the longer-range outlook for the last week or so of March shows a mainly dry and warmer pattern for the Midwest.
